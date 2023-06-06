When the NJCAA Division I baseball season ended Saturday night, Weatherford College’s Robin Villeneuve was officially the home run champion for the 2023 season.
The sophomore first baseman hit 28 home runs this year, leading the country and shattering the school record of 16 set by Tucker Oakley in 2010. Villeneuve and WC’s Jack Arthur hit four homers each in the World Series last week, tied for the most of the tournament.
The Quebec native also ranked second in the nation in runs batted in with 102, another WC record. He trailed the national leader by just five RBI.
On social media Monday, Villeneuve announced his commitment to play for the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC next year.
“I am happy to announce that I will continue my athletic journey at the University of Tennessee,” he said. “Thank you Coach [Tony] Vitello for the vote of confidence. I would also like to thank my family, my coaches, my friends and my teammates.”
In the postgame press conference after WC’s final World Series game in Grand Junction, Colorado, Friday night, Villeneuve had high praise for his time at Weatherford College.
“I can’t wait to see Weatherford come back here next year,” he said. “I think this is a special program. My last two years were amazing at Weatherford—great coaching, great program.”
Villeneuve is one of the most dynamic hitters in WC history with a penchant for the dramatic. He hit a grand slam in the fifth inning of WC’s regional semifinal win over New Mexico Junior College at Roger Williams Ballpark May 14. He hit a walk-off home run in the Coyotes’ first World Series game against Delgado Community College on May 27, and he hit two round trippers in WC’s final game in Grand Junction on Friday, a 14-13 nail-biting loss to the eventual national champion Central Florida Patriots.
He was named Hitter of the Year in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference and finished the season with a .401 batting average.
