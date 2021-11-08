Four area teams have kept their seasons going, with Brock, Peaster and Graford advancing to the UIL regional quarterfinals and Weatherford Christian playing its area playoff.
Brock made its Saturday match look easy, sweeping Sonora 25-20, 25-9 and 25-12.
The Lady Eagles will take on a Henrietta team that advanced after beating Clyde last week.
Game time is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bridgeport High School. Tickets will be sold at the door.
The Peaster Lady Greyhounds last week swept Jim Ned in straight sets.
Peaster faces Holliday, who defeated Wall in three sets to advance.
The regional quarterfinal will be played at 7 p.m. Monday at Graham High School. Tickets may be purchased online only at https://www.grahamisd.com/272594_2
The Graford Lady Rabbits swept Three Way in straight sets, 25-2, 25-6 and 25-9 to clinch the area championship.
The Lady Rabbits will face Electra at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Olney High School.
Electra made its way to the stage with wins over Perrin Whitt and Oglesby.
The district champion Weatherford Christian Lady Lions, after a first round bye, take on Kingdom Prep Academy, who defeated Trinity School of Texas last week.
WCS will host Kingdom Prep at 5 p.m. Tuesday for the area championship.
