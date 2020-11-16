Lynsey Lee

Senior Lynsey Lee served an ace and received numerous serves for the Lady Roos in the regular season finale.

 Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

Weatherford wins district championship; ready to ace the playoffs

The Lady Roos did something none of their predecessors had accomplished. On Friday, they became undefeated district champions for the first time in school history after beating Boswell in the regular season finale.

The Roos overcame a second set hiccup to win three of four sets against Boswell: 27-25, 8-25, 25-19 and 25-14.

Abbie “Cadabra” Lane led in kills with 11 and added six digs and a block.

Abbie Lane

Abbie "Cadabra" Lane is dominating the net on kill shots for the Lady Roos. 

Riess Griffith, Keegan O’Connor and Kayleigh Bateman served six aces between them, and Lynsey Lee added another.

Kate Hansen led the Roos in blocks.

Kayleigh Bateman

Kayleigh Bateman served two aces against Boswell to help the Lady Roos become undefeated district champs for the first time in school history.

Lee, O’Connor and Logan “Shazam!” Loran tallied double-digit digs, and Loran added a remarkable 39 assists.

Veronica Cruz received the most serves for the Roos, followed by O’Connor and Lee.

blank board

The Lady Roos will enter championship info on this board soon, making it look less barren.

The Roos were 14-0 in district play and 20-2 overall to win the district title and are currently ranked No. 5 in Texas as the playoffs are set to begin.

The Lady Roos play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a bi-district playoff match against Keller at Aledo High School.

 

Aledo vs Martin

Mia Little Molly Tucker

Mia Little, left, and Molly Tucker have helped push the Aledo Ladycats to another winning season.

The district-leading Aledo Ladycats (18-4) play at 4 p.m. today against Martin (19-5). The location of the game was unavailable at press time. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you