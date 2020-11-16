Weatherford wins district championship; ready to ace the playoffs
The Lady Roos did something none of their predecessors had accomplished. On Friday, they became undefeated district champions for the first time in school history after beating Boswell in the regular season finale.
The Roos overcame a second set hiccup to win three of four sets against Boswell: 27-25, 8-25, 25-19 and 25-14.
Abbie “Cadabra” Lane led in kills with 11 and added six digs and a block.
Riess Griffith, Keegan O’Connor and Kayleigh Bateman served six aces between them, and Lynsey Lee added another.
Kate Hansen led the Roos in blocks.
Lee, O’Connor and Logan “Shazam!” Loran tallied double-digit digs, and Loran added a remarkable 39 assists.
Veronica Cruz received the most serves for the Roos, followed by O’Connor and Lee.
The Roos were 14-0 in district play and 20-2 overall to win the district title and are currently ranked No. 5 in Texas as the playoffs are set to begin.
The Lady Roos play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a bi-district playoff match against Keller at Aledo High School.
Aledo vs Martin
The district-leading Aledo Ladycats (18-4) play at 4 p.m. today against Martin (19-5). The location of the game was unavailable at press time.
