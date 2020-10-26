Roos make Haltom rue the day
Weatherford’s first place volleyball team isn’t giving an inch, toppling Haltom in rapid manner on Friday: 25-8, 25-7 and 25-18. The Lady Roos have won their last eight games in straight sets to secure a one-game lead over Boswell in a tight district race.
Lady Roos senior Abbie Lane and sophomore Kate Hansen recorded eight kill shots each against Haltom. Hansen led in blocks with three. Logan “Shazam!” Loran earned her nickname yet again, scooping a dozen digs, slamming three aces and making 21 assists to lead in all three categories.
Weatherford (14-2) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Chisholm Trail (5-8), currently in fifth place in 6A Region I District 3 standings.
Mineral Wells ends losing skid
After being swept in straight sets during its previous three matches, the Lady Rams came alive on Friday to take three of five sets against Burkburnett, a team that had beaten them in straight sets a month ago.
The scores tell the story of an amazing comeback: 27-29, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17 and 15-10. The Rams won the hard way, losing the first two sets before bucking up and nabbing the final three. The victory earned the Rams a trip to the playoffs.
“Overall, it was a great game, with the girls showing a lot of grit to come back after losing the first two,” Rams Head Coach Erin Rincon said. “We played extremely well as a team and were able to pick each other up after set one and two.”
Kenzie Lawhon’s five aces came at crucial times during the game.
Brooklyn Ellis led with 17 kills, followed by Meagan Waldrum with 13. Waldrum added four blocks. Taylor Gary tallied 26 assists, and freshman setter Brittany Delk led the team on defense with 25 digs.
Mineral Wells (9-13) plays at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Stephenville (24-4).
Aledo knocks off Rider
The Ladycats put the hurt on the Rider Raiders on Friday, winning in straight sets: 25-16, 25-20 and 26-24. The two teams had been tied for first place in 5A Region I District 5.
Mattie “Worker” Gantt, Audrey Pearce, Lilly Taylor and Abby Thompson are among the team leaders this season.
Aledo has rescheduled last week’s game at Azle, postponed for COVID-19 concerns, to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
Aledo plays at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at home against Wichita Falls (2-7).
Springtown ends district play in style
The Lady Pines took revenge on Krum, winning three of four sets on Friday: 25-14, 25-18, 19-25 and 25-16. The win came in the final game of regular season play, meaning the Pines avenged an earlier loss to Krum while also securing second place in district behind Decatur.
Springtown’s Railey Druxman led the winning effort, nailing 24 kill shots, three aces and seven digs to go along with a block and several assists. Rayleigh “Miss Assist” Farris notched 20 assists, nine kills and 10 digs. Brinklee Dauenhauer led the team in digs with 15 and added seven kills. Tegan Burdick led in blocks.
Springtown will begin bi-district play at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 against Western Hills at Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center in Fort Worth.
Poolville offs Alvord
The mighty Monarchs are playing lights out, beating its last dozen opponents in straight sets, including Alvord on Friday. The Monarchs clinched their fifth consecutive district championship games ago and play one more regular season game against a non-conference foe before embarking on a playoff run.
Poolville (23-3) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Millsap (15-10).
Millsap wins final district game
The Lady Bulldogs beat Early on Friday in straight sets to win their last district game of the regular season: 25-21, 25-20 and 25-10.
Allison Keplinger led in aces with five, and Alexis Mejia slammed four of her own. Stephanie Sargood led in kills with eight, followed closely by Taylor Cotton and Baylee Chriestenson with seven each, and Loren Morazzano with five. Morazzano also led in blocks. Jolee Van Dyke tallied 20 assists, and Baylee Chriestenson had eight. Mejia was a defensive leader with 18 digs, and Allison Keplinger scooped 13.
Millsap plays one more non-conference game against Poolville before heading to the playoffs.
Millsap (15-10) plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Poolville (23-3).
Brock closes out Comanche
The Lady Eagles swept their sixth team in a row in the final game of the regular season, dropping Comanche 25-5, 25-12 and 25-15.
The win was a team effort, with three girls tying for the lead in kill shots — Rian Brunner, Ellason Felts and Ava Tanner. Marlee Garcia was right behind with six kills while also leading in assists with 15. Tanner was her usual busy self, leading in digs and tying for the lead in blocks with Felts.
The Lady Eagles end the regular season in second place behind Peaster in the highly competitive 3A Region I District 8 race.
Strawn ousts Newcastle
The Lady Greys are the undisputed district champs. Strawn won its final game of the regular season to maintain its lock on first place in 1A Region I District 6.
Peaster sweeps Dublin
The Lady Greyhounds ended their regular season by winning in three sets against Dublin on Saturday. Peaster’s impressive overall record of 18-3 and undefeated district record of 10-0 was the best in 3A Region I District 8.
Peaster begins its playoff run by taking on Bowie at 6 p.m. Thursday at Jacksboro High School.
Graford drops final game of season
The Lady Rabbits (10-13) ended up in second place in district despite ending their season with three straight losses. On Friday, Graford was swept by Lindsay in three sets.
Graford opens the playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Perrin against Goldburg.
Weatherford Christian tackles Texoma
The Lady Lions swept the Texoma Christian Eagles in straight sets last week: 25-23, 25-16 and 25-17.
Sophomore Ryan Lewis led Weatherford in kill shots with six, but many members of the Lions squad were part of the action. The team’s 24 kills came from nine different players. Lexi Rodriguez slammed four aces, and Jenna Feronti tallied three. Feronti also led in assists.
Isabel McKamey ruled the net with five blocks. As for digs, it was another team effort, with 44 digs coming from eight players, led by Hannah Woodard.
The Lady Lions (10-2) play at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Sacred Heart (0-1).
Community Christian falls to Victory Baptist
The Warriors lost to Victory in three hard-fought sets: 18-25, 18-25 and 23-25.
Community Christian (5-6) plays at 6 p.m. today at home against Azle Christian (0-8).
Trinity Christian loses final match
The Lady Eagles played long and hard but came up short after five sets against Victory Baptist Academy in the final game of the season: 25-15, 16-25, 21-25, 25-16 and 14-16.
