Weatherford yins and yangs
The Lady Roos played two games on Tuesday and experienced the peaks and valleys of volleyball. In the first game against Boyd, the Roos, despite being ranked much higher statewide — 71 vs. 190 — were swept in straight sets: 20-25, 24-26 and 20-25. It was Weatherford’s first loss of the year.
Abbie Lane led in the game with eight kill shots. Kate Hansen led in blocks with five, Keegan O’Connor scooped 18 digs and Logan Loran served five aces and led the team in assists with 21.
After the loss, the Roos immediately hopped back onto the court to face Coppell and swept the Cowboys in straight sets: 25-16, 25-21 and 25-24.
Lane led in kills again with 13 and added three blocks. Loran eclipsed her earlier effort and tallied 36 assists. O’Connor led in digs again with 17 followed closely by Loran and Ashley Carlisle, who notched 13 each.
The loss appears to be a blip on the radar, and the Roos are ready to roll again in two days.
Weatherford (4-1) plays Cedar Hill (2-1) at 5:30 p.m. Friday at NGC Activity Center on Main Street.
Aledo wallops Wylie
The Ladycats overcame a third set hiccup to defeat the Wylie East Raiders in three of four sets on Tuesday: 25-12, 25-14, 27-29 and 25-8.
Audrey Pearce led in kills with 15, and Lilly Taylor was close behind with 12. Taylor and Mattie Gantt served four aces each. Abby Thompson led with 28 kills, and Gantt added 18. Also, Gantt notched 40 of the team’s 53 assists. She is a tireless and selfless worker, like an ant, which is why she will henceforth be dubbed Mattie “Worker” Gantt.
Next up for the streaking Ladycats (4-0), currently ranked 74th in the state, is an away game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Midlothian (3-0). Two undefeated teams will enter the gym that night, but only one will remain so after the buzzer sounds.
Brock keeps streak alive
The Eagles rested up during their bye last weekend and then hosted Millsap on Tuesday and won in straight sets: 25-11, 25-10 and 25-17.
Brock extended its streak to four consecutive shutout victories. (The other victims included Dublin, Early and Eastland).
Team leader Ava Tanner led Brock with nine kills and 14 digs, served three aces and blocked four balls. Marlee Garcia led in assists with 14, and Kylie Hoster added eight. Two sophomores — Ashlynn Welch and Hailey Little — added nine digs each.
For the Bulldogs, Alexis Mejia , Stephanie Sargood and Loren Morazzano scored three kills apiece, and Mejia led her team with 15 digs. Allison Keplinger served two aces, Kennedy Burkhall blocked a couple of shots and Baylee Chriestenson led with seven assists.
Millsap (8-8) plays at noon on Saturday at Dublin (6-7).
Brock (8-9) hits the road to play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bangs (3-5).
Mineral Wells postponed
Sports at Mineral Wells High School have been postponed for a couple of weeks due to a high number of COVID-19 cases on campus.
Springtown scales Castleberry
The Porcupines are officially back. Tuesday night’s win at Castleberry in straight sets makes two sweeps in a row for the Lady Pines after dropping an important game to the undefeated and highly ranked Decatur Eagles last week. Springtown beat Castleberryy with little problem: 25-9, 25-13 and 25-4.
Railey Druxman enjoyed her usual big night, leading in kills with 11 and aces with five and adding five digs and a couple of assists. Skylar Holland led in assists with 12 followed by Rayleigh “Miss Assist” Farris with seven. Farris had fewer assists than usual but was busy tallying five kills, three aces and seven digs. Tegan Burdick led the team with four blocks.
The Lady Pines (11-2) play a home game at 4:30 p.m. Friday against a solid Bridgeport team (10-5).
Poolville shortens the Longhorns
Poolville’s mighty Monarchs swept Forestburg in straight sets on Tuesday and improved its district record to 5-0.
The Monarchs were planning to make it six wins in a row when they faced Chico on Friday, but that game was postponed due to Chico dealing with COVID-19 cases.
Poolville (14-3) play next at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at home against Alvord (8-6).
Community Christian hits the highway
The Lady Warriors in Mineral Wells are 0-1 in district play but doing well overall.
Community Christian (5-2) plays a home game at 6 p.m. Thursday against Joshua Christian (3-5).
