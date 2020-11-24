'Area Champions' has a nice ring to it
The Weatherford Lady Roos climbed aboard a yellow school bus at 7 Tuesday morning, made a long trip to Midland and played one of their most exciting games of the year.
Despite falling behind in every set and coming within one point of seeing their season end, the Lady Roos kept their poise and came away victorious.
Set No. 1 began with Midland taking a four-point lead and threatening to pull away, but the Roos kept fighting back, chipping away at the score, refusing to give up. In time, they tied it 14-14, went up 20-16 and put the game away with the help of several high-velocity kill shots by Abbie “Cadabra” Lane.
First set: Roos win 25-20.
The second set began much like the first, with Midland taking a 6-2 lead. Once again, the Lady Roos came alive midway, with Kate Hansen defending the net brilliantly and adding several killerrific kill shots to go along with Lane’s never-ending barrage of missiles. The Roos clawed back and took a 10-8 lead before Midland returned the favor, tying the score at 15-15 before going up by two points.
That’s when the Roos made their move. Again Hansen began owning the net, stuffing shot after shot by Midland. The Roos went up 20-19 but lost their momentum and the lead before dropping the set.
Second set: Roos lose 22-25.
The third set evolved like the movie “Groundhog Day” — deja vu all over again. Midland took an early lead and were up 5-1 before the Roos began their charge. Weatherford took a 13-12 lead midway through the set but couldn’t hold it. The score went back and forth awhile and was tied at 20-20 before Midland took the win.
Third set: Roos lose 23-25.
Weatherford needed to win the fourth set or see their season end. The Roos didn’t fiddle faddle this time. They took an early lead with help from Hansen’s inspired net play before Midland fought back to tie the score 11-11. The teams exchanged one-point leads for a while before Midland went up 18-15.
Weatherford Head Coach Nicholas Gay called a timeout and spoke to his team courtside before sending them back to play. His talk seemed to work. The Roos scored the next two points and cut Midland’s lead to one, then tied the game at 19.
Midland called a timeout.
The pause in play did nothing to cool down the Roos. Once they returned to the court, Weatherford regained the lead and clinched the win.
Fourth set: Roos win 26-24.
The season came down to this final set. All those sweaty practices, bus trips to distant schools, early morning workouts, foregone social events and nine weeks of continuous volleyball playing all hinged on this last battle.
Lose the set, go home. Win, keep moving toward a state title.
Talk about two evenly matched teams. The final set between Weatherford and Midland went back and forth and remained skin tight, thanks to several sweet digs and saves by Keegan O’Connor and Lynsey Lee.
Midland went up 14-11 and was one point from victory when Hansen blocked a shot and won back the serve. With Riess Griffith serving, the Roos cut the lead to 13-14, tied it at 15, took the lead at 16-15 and won the game 17-15. The win was as joyous for the Roos as it was soul-crushing for Midland.
What a season for Weatherford volleyball. The Roos are the only team from Parker and Palo Pinto counties to remain standing in the playoffs. This week, the Texas Girls Coaches Association ranked the Roos as the fourth best volleyball team in the state, behind Austin Lake Travis (3), San Antonio O’Connor (2) and Klein (1).
Last week, Lane broke the Weatherford High record for career kills shot. Lane put down 15 kills against Keller in the bi-district match and broke the record held by Londyn Gray. Lane was at 981 kills prior to Tuesday’s game.
Next up, Weatherford will play the winner of the Eaton vs. Franklin game. If the Roos win that game, they'll be a mere three games away from a state title shot.
