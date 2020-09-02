Mineral Wells wins a battle
The Lady Rams played tough against Rio Vista on Tuesday night, winning three straight sets after losing the first: 18-25, 25-22, 25-23 and 25-17. The W improves the Rams’ overall record to 3-5.
Mineral Wells plays next at noon on Saturday at Eastland.
Brock bests Grandview
The Brock Eagles soared grandly while defeating a tough Grandview team in three of five exciting and action-packed sets: 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25 and 15-13.
Marlee Garcia aced three serves and added 15 assists and 11 digs. Alykx Vlahopoulos recorded 13 blocks, Ava Tanner found 18 digs, and Kylie Hoster led with 27 assists.
Brock, which improved its overall record to 4-7 with the win, plays at 6 p.m. Friday against Bridgeport at home.
Millsap sweeps the Crusaders
The Lady Dogs took care of business at home, beating the Cornerstone Christian Academy Crusaders in straight sets: 25-16, 25-16 and 25-21.
“It was a good team win and helped give the girls some momentum back after losing two tough games the previous week,” Coach Kylie Serrato said.
Kennedy Burkhall led Millsap in kills (7) and added 11 digs. Alexis Mejia had 15 digs, and Rylee Ashley logged 12. Baylee Chiestenson was credited with five kills. Jolee Van Dyke contributed 11 assists.
Millsap takes on Chico at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home.
Peaster drops a close one
The Peaster Lady Greys started slowly but played inspired volleyball in the middle sets before dropping three of five to the Graham Steers: 14-25, 25-17, 26-24, 15-25 and 13-15.
Peaster is off on Friday and plays next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at home against Brock.
Poolville peppers Dublin
The Monarchs swept the Dublin Lions in two sets and were up 16-5 in the third when rain caused a leak in the gym over the court Tuesday evening. Dublin forfeited. The senior-heavy Poolville continues its impressive march through its non-conference schedule, racking up a 9-1 overall record.
Bentley Bryan led in blocks, Brooklyn Hensley in kills, and Payton Jennings in assists.
“Our chemistry and experience are allowing us to play really well together right now, and we are able to handle ourselves competitively in tough situations,” Coach Kendal Bracy said. “I’m excited about where we are at, and we keep challenging ourselves to get even better.”
In 2A, the 9-1 Poolville Monarchs are ranked No. 3 in the state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
Poolville plays Bowie and Ponder beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday in Bowie.
Springtown blocks Valley View
The Lady Pines went on a tear against Valley View on Tuesday night, sweeping them 25-2, 25-11 and 25-9. Springtown improved its record to 7-1.
Railey Druxman led in kills (16) and digs (14). Emma Martinez added 12 digs. Skylar Holland recorded 19 assists, and Rayleigh Farris added 10 of her own. Holland and Brinklee Dauenhauer nailed three aces each. Holland served the first 17 points in a row in the first set.
“We served very well last night,” Coach Leighann Strickland said.
In 4A, the Springtown Lady Pines are the only local team to crack the Top 15 state rankings, coming in at No. 14 between Krum (13) and Hereford (15).
Next up? Springtown plays at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Sanger.
Graford bobs the Cats
The Graford Rabbits swept the Bluff Dale Bobcats in three sets on Tuesday night at home: 25-12, 25-19 and 25-20.
The Rabbits improved their record to 5-3 with help from Emma Lee, who led in kills with eight, followed by Bree Hunt and Kirsten Glover with seven each. Cyla Carver, Riley Cook and Haylie Slater led the team in serves and aces.
“Overall, I think things are really coming together with the team, and we are ready to head into district play,” Coach Lexia Lemley said.
Graford plays at 5 p.m. Friday at Prairie Valley.
