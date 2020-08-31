Mineral Wells loses heartbreaker to Poolville
Mineral Wells lost two of five sets against the Poolville Monarchs on Friday night, dropping the Rams’ overall record to 2-5 under first-year head coach Erin Rincon.
“We made too many critical errors in game three that hurt us,” Rincon said. “In games four and five, we had a lot more fight in us and played better as a team.”
Brooklyn Ellis led with 10 kills, followed by Kyla Griffin with seven and Kenzie Lawhon with six for the Lady Rams.
Poolville senior outside hitter Brooklyn Hensley led in kills and digs. Senior Bentley Bryan led in blocks with five, and senior Payton Jennings led in assists.
The 8-1 Monarchs travel to Dublin at 6 p.m. Tuesday to face the Lions.
The Rams play a home bout at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Rio Vista, a 4-3 team coming off a strong win against Keene.
Brock ends weekend on high note
The Brock Eagles were swept on Friday night, dropping straight sets to Stephenville: 12-25, 14-25 and 15-25. The Lady Eagles rested up and traveled to Nocona the next morning, where they dropped straight sets against the Indians.
After an hour’s rest, Brock faced the Glen Rose Tigers and fought hard, winning three of four sets: 25-19, 16-25, 25-23 and 25-9.
Robust performances from Ava Tanner, Ellason Felts, Marlee Garcia, Alykx Vlahopoulos and Kenzie Matlock helped secure the win.
Brock plays at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Grandview.
Peaster comes this close against top-ranked team
The Peaster Greyhounds knew they faced a tough opponent — the No. 1 ranked Stephenville Yellowjackets. Still, the Lady Greys pushed the Jackets to five sets: 22-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18 and 8-15.
Peaster, no slouch at 7-2, is ranked No. 12 in the state.
Peaster plays at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Graham, another powerful team with a 9-1 record and ranked 23rd in the state.
Millsap struggles at Bridgeport
The Lady Dogs played hard but lost three straight sets to the Lady Bulls: 17-25, 20-25 and 19-25.
The 3-6 Bulldogs play a home match at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Cornerstone Christian Academy.
Porcupines stick the Panthers
Springtown’s impressive team dominated the Paradise Panthers, winning straights: 25-11, 25-19 and 25-12. Railey Druxman continued to establish herself as the team’s top gun, leading in kills, aces and receptions. Rayleigh Farris, the ultimate team player, led in assists as she usually does. Stoli Cox blocked eight balls, and Brinklee Dauenhaur led the way in digs.
The 6-1 Lady Pines will break into the Top 50 in state rankings soon if they continue their winning ways.
Springtown plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at an away game against the struggling Valley View Eagles (0-3).
Perrin-Whitt falls to Gold-Burg
The Lady Pirates dropped three straight sets against Gold-Burg: 24-26, 23-25 and 14-25.
"Our heads were anywhere but in the gym and on the game," coach Rebekah Bland said. "We missed 15 serves as a team and had numerous passing errors. We will come back and get it together and keep moving forward."
Aaliyah Brown had eight aces. Nayeli Lopez nailed five kills. Molly Heagy scraped out 15 digs.
Perrin plays an away game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Petrolia.
