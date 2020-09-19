Weatherford wins again
The Lady Roos won in straight sets during Friday’s match against the Granbury Pirates: 25-17, 25-14 and 25-21.
After two games, senior Abbie Lane leads Weatherford in kills and blocks, while Keegan O’Connor leads in digs and receptions.
Next up, Weatherford (3-0) plays an away game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Boyd (0-1).
Aledo skins Wildcats
It wasn’t easy, but the Ladycats overcame a slow start and prevailed in five sets over the Guyer Wildcats: 16-25, 29-27, 28-30, 25-20 and 15-13.
Aledo junior Mattie Gantt was a one-woman wrecking crew on the court, smashing four aces on Friday after nailing six during the previous game. She led the team in digs with 28 and assists with 38. Ashley Campbell notched four blocks, and senior Lilly Taylor led Aledo with 22 kills.
Aledo (2-0) plays an away game on Tuesday at Wylie East (3-0).
Brock is back
The Eagles swept Eastland in convincing fashion on Friday: 25-6, 25-8 and 25-12. The plucky Lady Eagles have swept their last three opponents and seem to grow stronger with every game as the season progresses.
Brock senior Ava Tanner led in kills with 10, followed closely by sophomore Ellason Felts with nine. Felts added five blocks, tying the team lead with Rian Brunner. The Lady Eagles served well as a whole, spreading 10 aces among nine players. Hailey Little scooped 22 digs, and Marlee Garcia added 21 assists.
Brock (7-9) plays a home gain at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Millsap (7-7).
Springtown meets its match
The Porcupines have been winning steadily all season and faced a true test to its strength on Friday when they squared off against the undefeated Decatur Eagles, a team that had won 14 straight games.
Make it 15.
The Lady Pines fell in straight sets: 10-25, 13-25 and 16-25.
Railey Druxman led in kills and aces, while Rayleigh “Miss Assist” Farris logged 13 of her specialty. Brinklee Dauenhauer added seven digs, and Druxman had eight.
Springtown (9-2) looks to bounce back when it takes the court next on Friday, Sept. 25 against Bridgeport at home. The team is off on Tuesday.
