Here are the recaps from Tuesday night’s volleyball action.
Springtown clamps the competition
The Lady Pines played a dual match on Tuesday, sweeping both teams in straight sets. Springtown dominated Mineral Wells in the first game: 25-13, 25-9 and 25-11. Next, the Porcupines battled Benbrook and won the day: 25-20, 25-20 and 25-17. Railey Druxman enjoyed a big game, serving up five aces and leading the team in kills and receptions.
Springtown, 4-1 overall, plays Paradise at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home.
Mineral Wells endures a tough day
As mentioned in the previous post, the Lady Rams dropped straight sets to Springtown in a dual match. Afterward, Mineral Wells lost three of four sets to Benbrook: 17-25, 25-21, 15-25 and 22-25.
The struggling Rams, 2-4 overall, try to bounce back in a home game at 4:30 p.m. Friday against a powerful Poolville team.
Brock stumbles in Krum
The Krum Bobcats swatted the Eagles in straight sets on Tuesday, with the margin of victory growing as the game wore on: 20-25, 17-25 and 12-25. Brock has struggled early with a 2-3 record so far. The team, led by stout performances from senior Ava Tanner and juniors Marlee Garcia, Kenzie Matlock and Alykx Vlahopoulos. Sophomore Ellason Felts led the team in blocks. The Eagles might improve once senior middle blocker Rian Brunner returns from an ankle injury and uses her 6-foot 1-inch frame to dominate the net.
Brock plays an away game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Stephenville.
Peaster prevails in Bridgeport
The Greyhounds continued their sprint out of the starting gate, improving the team record to 7-1 by bumping off the Bridgeport Bulls in three of four sets on Tuesday: 25-21, 13-25, 25-23 and 25-13.
Peaster will play Stephenville at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday at the Yellow Jackets gym.
Poolville silences the Rattlers
The Poolville Monarchs traveled to Tolar and won in straight sets on Tuesday, improving its overall record to 7-1. The Monarchs rang up scores of 25-19, 25-9 and 25-16 behind solid performances from seniors Bentley Bryan (nine kills and five blocks) and Brooklyn Hensley, who led in digs. Senior setter Payton Jennings led in assists.
Poolville travels to Mineral Wells to take on the Lady Rams at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Perrin-Whitt at home next
Perrin-Whitt faces Gold-Burg at 4 p.m. Friday at home.
Millsap falls to Bowie
Millsap lost in four sets to Bowie on Tuesday: 25-23, 20-25, 23-25, 15-25. Baylee Chiestenson nailed four aces, and Kennedy Burkhall recorded three blocks and five kills. Rylee Ashley led in digs with 28.
“We fought to stay in the game all night,” said Millsap head coach Kylie Serrato. “Our defense played extremely well, but ultimately our hitters/blockers couldn’t execute at the net.”
The Lady Bulldogs play at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Bridgeport.
Strawn plays on Saturday
The Strawn Greyhounds play a home game at 10 a.m. Saturday against Albany.
