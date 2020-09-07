Mineral Wells prevails
The Lady Rams never gave up in a hard-fought contest with Eastland on Saturday, winning three of five close sets on the road: 26-24, 21-25, 26-24, 22-25 and 15-11.
The improving Lady Rams, 4-5 overall, will battle Wichita Falls at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home.
Brock comes up short
The Brock Eagles did all they could to win Friday’s match with Bridgeport but fell short. The Eagles lost three of five sets that could have gone either way: 23-25, 28-26, 25-23, 24-26 and 13-15.
Brock (4-8) plays an away game at Peaster (8-3) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Millsap sweeps Chico
The Lady Dogs have been doing a lot of sweeping lately. On Friday, they swept Chico in three sets: 25-20, 25-19 and 25-18. That makes three games in a row that Millsap has beaten its opponent in straight sets.
Millsap’s Rylee Ashley served four aces, and Jolee Van Dyke and Bailey Chriestenson led in assists with 11 and 10 respectively.
Millsap (5-6) travels to Bangs to battle the 2-2 Dragons at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Poolville falls to Ponder
The mighty Monarchs (9-3) put up a rare loss on Saturday, falling in straight sets to a struggling Ponder (4-9).
Poolville will seek to redeem itself at a home game at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Lindsey (7-3).
Springtown wins again
The Porcupines won in straight sets at Sanger but not without a battle: 25-21, 25-19 and 25-20. The Lady Pines improved their record to 8-1 and will put bragging rights on the table against a powerful Argle team next. The Pines have soared under strong play from Railey Druxman, Rayleigh Farris, Stoli Cox, Brinklee Dauenhauer and others.
Springtown hopes to improve its record at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Argle (10-2) at a home game.
Graford grabs another broom
The Graford Rabbits (6-3) swept Prairie Valley in three sets on the road, but it wasn’t easy: 25-22, 25-22 and 26-24. Graford has won in straight sets during its previous three contests. They could make it four weeks in a row when they meet the struggling Forestburg Longhorns next.
Graford plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against Forestburg.
