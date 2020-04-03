Weatherford High School boys’ basketball is set to enter a new chapter in 2020-21 after this week’s hiring of new Head Coach Jonathan Wagner.
Wagner, whose 24 years of coaching experience includes stops at Arlington Heights High School (which advanced to the state tournament under his stewardship in 2012-13, in addition to advancing to the playoffs in six of his seven seasons with the school) and most recently Wichita Falls High School, said he is eager to take advantage of this new opportunity to lead the Roos.
“I think it’s a huge blessing,” Wagner said.
“I think Weatherford is a good community. I like the support of the administration already. It just seems like everybody is excited to get this thing turned around.”
Wagner takes over for former head coach Kevin Pope, who recently retired after two years at Weatherford in order to spend more time with his family.
Weatherford ISD Athletic Director Richard Scoggin said the district is thankful for the positives Pope brought to the program, while expressing enthusiasm for Wagner’s entrance.
“What we were looking for, and what Coach Wagner brings to the table for us go hand in hand,” Scoggin said.
“When he was the head coach at Arlington Heights, they went to the state tournament and went to the playoffs numerous times. He had success at Emory Rains and Wichita Falls.
“What we’re looking at is, where our program is, and where our program needs to be. We feel like his skill set brings to the table the ability to not only develop our kids, but get them where we want them to be, which is championship caliber.
“With Coach Pope, I don’t think [the program] was where he wanted it to be, we weren’t where I wanted to be, but he definitely brought many positives. He’s a very successful coach, and so we feel blessed we’ve had him for two years, but he’s ready to go spend time with his family, he’s got two girls that are reaching that age where they need their dad and so, he went back into retirement.
“And we feel like Coach Wagner’s going to come in and really excel with our kids, bring a positive attitude, bring a work ethic which we feel like will bleed from him into them and that will bleed onto the court.
“So we’re very excited to have him.”
Wagner stressed the importance of developing the right culture to achieve the program’s goals, adding that what the Roos do in practice will go a long way in helping them realize said ambitions.
“I think it’s the culture, getting the kids to believe in themselves, to believe that they can do it,” Wagner said.
“We’re going to make practice so hard that games are going to seem easy. So everyday, working hard, they’re going to see themselves improve and doing things that they didn’t know they could do before.
“I think the more they see it at practice, the more belief in themselves they’re gonna get out of it.”
