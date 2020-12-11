The Weatherford Kangaroos began their postseason play on Friday facing the Eaton Eagles, a team that went 7-3 in the regular season and averaged 300 yards a game. Prudent observers considered the Roos, at 5-5, as underdogs.
Anyone who has seen the Kangaroos play this season knew the underdogs would show up barking, snarling and baring fangs.
Still, Weatherford was relying on starting defensive back Kaden Kerbow to lead its offense at quarterback. Kerbow began the year as an emergency third-string option at QB, but injuries and situation had moved him up the ladder.
Eaton took the opening kickoff under Friday night lights at Northwest Stadium in Dallas and went straight to the running game as expected. The Wall of Eaton, a reference to the mammoth-bodied brutes that form the Eagles front line, is renowned for opening gaping holes for running backs to bolt through.
Weatherford's linemen aren't nearly as large but have butted heads with big boys all season and held their own. They would need to be on their orneriest behavior to keep the Eagles in check.
Ornery was an understatement -- the Roo defense forced a three-and-out against the Eagles. A near-perfect punt, however, put the Roos on their own 2-yard line. Two handoffs to Dez Forrest went nowhere, so Kerbow faked a handoff to Forrest and threw a pass directly into double coverage for an interception.
The Eagles offense took over on the Roo 11, and four plays later, they led 7-0 in the bi-district playoff.
Weatherford all-around athlete Cisco Caston ran the ensuing kickoff 35 yards to give the Roos more breathing room on their second offensive possession. Forrest began finding space to run. He fought for a first down on a fourth-and-one, and the Wall of Eaton grew collectively enraged. They stormed like mad bulls intent on massacring Roo quarterback Kerbow, but a brilliant screen play to Caston for 44 yards tied the score, 7-7.
Weatherford's defense did the unthinkable and held the Eagles to another three-and-out and forced a punt. Eaton's punter nailed a 61-yarder that backed up the Roos to their own 10-yard line. The Roo offensive line played tough and allowed Kerbow to connect on a couple of long passes to stretch the defense.
Wall of Eaton, say hello to Wall of Roo.
Kerbow relied on Forrest, Caston, Melvin Polk and Brayden Bork to advance from their own 10 all the way to the Eagles 10, but the quarterback fumbled while scrambling toward the end zone.
No problem. The Wall of Roo D-line swaggered back onto the field and forced another punt, which shanked out of bounds to give the Roos the ball on their own 29. A holding penalty and busted play put them in a third-and-20 situation, and Kerbow threw his second pick of the night.
The Eagles offense returned to the field, but -- again! -- the Roos defense knocked them around and shut them down.
The game went into halftime tied 7-7.
The second half kickoff set up the Roos at their own 30. A quick toss to junior wideout R.J. Smiley covered 58 yards to the 11. A few plays later, Hayden Hansen scored a 1-yard TD to give the Roos a 14-7 lead.
The Eagles responded by driving the length of the field to tie the score. Somebody must have received a loud earful in the locker room during halftime, because Eaton looked like a different team after the break.
Kerbow, cool as cucumber despite tossing three interceptions in the first half, tried moving the offense against that massive wall of flesh and bone, but nothing worked, and the Roos punted.
The fourth quarter began with Eaton grabbing chunks of yardage and moving down the field. Weatherford kept pushing back, but the exhaustion was beginning to show. Eaton scored a TD to take the lead 14-21.
Ten minutes remained in the game when Kerbow and gang returned to the field. Scoring points was a must. With the running game stifled, Kerbow began connecting with receivers Caston and Seth Robertson for first downs. A penalty, however, killed the drive and forced a punt that traveled a mere 15 yards.
The shanked punt gave the Eagles sweet field position and put the game on the backs of the Wall of Roo once again. The defensive mansters had kept Weatherford in the game but had expended vast amounts of sweat and energy. Still, they made Eaton earn every yard.
The Eagles managed to make three first downs and run down the clock to a minute before being forced to punt.
This is where things became interesting.
The Eagles' snap sailed over their punter's head, and Weatherford grabbed the ball at their own 33 with 43 seconds to go. An incomplete pass by Kerbow to Caston moved the clock down to 37 seconds. Caston caught the next pass for six yards to the 25. Then, he caught another at the 15 for a first down with 22 seconds remaining.
Two plays went nowhere, giving the Roos a fourth and 10 from their own 15 with their season on the line.
Kerbow connected with Hansen for a first down, but an ineligible receiver penalty negated the gain and gave the Roos a fourth and 15 with two seconds left on the clock.
Kerbow threw an incomplete pass as time expired, but a pass interference call against Eaton gave the Roos one more shot from the nine-yard line with no time remaining.
Kerbow threw into the end zone to Caston but couldn't connect.
Game over.
Weatherford put on a terrific show to cap off a great season that saw them make the playoffs for the third year in a row under Head Coach Billy Mathis.
Final score: Weatherford 14, Eaton 21.
