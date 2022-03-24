With a strong wind blowing out, Weatherford College and Hill College put up big offensive numbers in a conference baseball doubleheader at Roger Williams Ballpark Wednesday.
Hill won the first game 15-7. The Rebels hit five home runs in the first three innings of game one and had an 11-5 lead by the middle of the fourth inning.
WC hit three homers. Robin Villanueve was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Austin Green was 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and three runs scored.
The Coyotes won game two, 15-5. Green and Nick Rooney each turned in three RBI, with Rooney going 3-for-4 with a home run.
Adrian Siravo earned the win, scattering five hits, two earned runs and three walks over five innings while striking out six.
The Coyotes are 18-10 overall and 3-6 in conference play.
The WC/Hill series continues in Hillsboro Saturday. After another doubleheader in Waco Wednesday, Weatherford will return to Williams Ballpark on Saturday, April 2 to face No. 4 McLennan Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.