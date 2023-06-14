Weatherford College’s Jace Helton and his team roping partner Quade Hiatt of West Texas A&M University rose to third place after two rounds at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.
Helton and Hiatt turned in a 5.8 Tuesday morning, giving them a total of 12.5 on two.
Despite a No Score on Tuesday, bull rider Dawson Gleaves remained in fifth place overall due to his opening round-winning 79.5.
Zaine Mikita saw his CNFR come to an end with another No Score in tie down roping Tuesday night. He had a nice run of 8.9 Tuesday morning but his calf came untied.
The CNFR continues through Saturday’s finals at the Casper Events Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.