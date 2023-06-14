CNFR Round 2

CNFR round two Team Roping - Quade Hiatt (West Texas A&M) and Jace Helton (Weatherford College) during the second round of the College National Finals Rodeo.

 Courtesy | Weatherford College Rodeo

Weatherford College’s Jace Helton and his team roping partner Quade Hiatt of West Texas A&M University rose to third place after two rounds at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

Helton and Hiatt turned in a 5.8 Tuesday morning, giving them a total of 12.5 on two.

Despite a No Score on Tuesday, bull rider Dawson Gleaves remained in fifth place overall due to his opening round-winning 79.5.

Zaine Mikita saw his CNFR come to an end with another No Score in tie down roping Tuesday night. He had a nice run of 8.9 Tuesday morning but his calf came untied.

The CNFR continues through Saturday’s finals at the Casper Events Center.

