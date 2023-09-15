The presidents of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region V have voted to award Weatherford College with their 2023 postseason volleyball tournament as well as the 2024 men’s and women’s basketball postseason tournaments.
The Region V Volleyball Tournament will be held Nov. 2-4. The Region V Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be March 13-16, 2024. The tournaments will be held in the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center.
“The economic impact of these regional tournaments on our local business community is very positive,” said WC President Tod Allen Farmer. “Additionally, the regional tournaments further raise the institutional profile of Weatherford College. We continue to reach new heights.”
Farmer also serves as president of the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC). The institutions in the NTJCAC and the Western Junior College Athletic Conference comprise Region V.
The region has traditionally held its basketball tournaments at a neutral site, so holding the 2024 tournaments on a member college’s campus is a new experience for most involved.
“I am very appreciative of Weatherford College hosting the upcoming tournaments,” said Stan Feaster, NTJCAC commissioner. “With the collective effort of moving these postseason tournaments back onto our campuses, the NTJCAC has the golden opportunity to showcase our schools and communities. WC has previously hosted softball and baseball tournaments and has gone above and beyond to ensure a fun-filled, action-packed tournament for both the teams and fans."
WC hosted the Region V-North Softball Tournament at Stuart Field in 2022 and the Region V Baseball Tournament at Roger Williams Ballpark in 2023.
The NTJCAC includes Cisco College, Collin College, Grayson College, Hill College, McLennan Community College, North Central Texas College, Ranger College, Southwestern Christian College, Temple College, Vernon College and WC.
The WJCAC is made up of Amarillo College, Clarendon College, El Paso Community College, Frank Phillips College, Howard College, Midland College, New Mexico Junior College, New Mexico Military Institute, Odessa College, South Plains College and Western Texas College.
