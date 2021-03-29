The Weatherford College baseball team split a doubleheader with No. 18 Grayson College Saturday in Denison, finishing the four-game series with three wins and one loss.
The Coyotes topped the Vikings 7-3 in game one Saturday. WC starter Kade Bragg allowed only two hits in five and 2/3 innings with no earned runs, six walks and seven strikeouts.
After falling behind 3-2, Weatherford scored four runs in the fifth inning.
WC’s Hunter Rosson, Brenden Dixon and Luke Stine each hit home runs.
Grayson came from behind to win game two 10-8. The Vikings scored three runs each in the fifth and seventh innings.
Weatherford out-hit Grayson 11-9. Dixon was 3-for-5 with two RBI and another home run. Austin Green and Brett Brown also homered for WC.
The Coyotes travel to Ranger Wednesday before returning to Roger Williams Ballpark Friday, April 2, for a 1 p.m. doubleheader against Ranger College.
WC is 21-11 overall and 7-5 in conference play. The Coyotes are currently in third place in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings.
