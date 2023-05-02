The National Junior College Athletic Association released its weekly Division I rankings on Monday, and Weatherford College is represented in both baseball and softball.
The Coyote baseball team moved up a spot to No. 8 in the country. WC is 42-9 overall and 25-3 in conference play, having already clinched their conference championship. After a final regular season series against Ranger College this week, Weatherford will host the Region V Tournament May 12-16 at Roger Williams Ballpark.
WC softball is No. 18 in the latest poll. The Coyotes are 37-14 overall and headed to the Region V-North Tournament beginning Thursday in Waco. The tournament will be livestreamed on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.