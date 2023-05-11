The Weatherford College baseball team moved up two spots to No. 6 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association Division I rankings released on May 8.
The Coyotes are 46-9 overall after winning their conference championship with a 29-3 record in Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.
WC’s pitching staff has the second-lowest earned run average in the nation at 3.05. Offensively, Weatherford has the tenth-most home runs at 83 and the ninth most walks at 325.
Walters State Community College in Tennessee holds the No. 1 spot in the poll. Blinn College, the only other Texas school in the rankings, is No. 8. New Mexico Junior College, ranked ninth, is the only other Region V program listed.
The Coyotes will host the Region V Tournament at Roger Williams Ballpark May 12-16. WC opens against New Mexico Military Institute on Friday at 1 p.m.
