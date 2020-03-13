Because of the threat of COVID-19, the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has suspended all competition from March 14 to April 3, causing Weatherford College to cancel multiple baseball and softball games.
“Our goal is to look after the safety and security of all involved, while also providing a pathway to allow our student-athletes to compete for national championships,” said Dr. Christopher J. Parker, NJCAA president and CEO. “We are fully committed to hosting spring national championships should the current situations improve.”
The cancellation eliminated four WC home baseball games and six away games. The softball team had six home games and six away games cancelled.
The move does not impact WC’s rodeo team, which is governed by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association rather than the NJCAA. The NIRA is contemplating its slate of events with no official announcement as of yet.
WC’s basketball season ended March 5.
On March 13, WC President Tod Allen Farmer announced a one week extension of Spring Break for students due to coronavirus concerns. Classes are set to resume March 30.
The Coyote baseball team leads the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference with a 6-1 league record, 17-9 overall. The WC softball team is 11-12 overall and 1-6 in conference.
