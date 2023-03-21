The Weatherford College baseball team split with No. 5 McLennan Community College in Waco Saturday.
WC took the first game, 2-1. Weatherford’s Ben Tadlock scored the go-ahead run off a McLennan error in the top of the seventh inning.
Coyote pitcher Robert Fortenberry registered nine strikeouts while allowing four hits and one run.
Dayton Tockey went 2-for-3 with two doubles.
In game two, McLennan won 8-0. Cole Dillon led MCC with a 2-for-4 performance with two RBI.
The Coyotes committed six errors in the second game.
WC’s Matthew Rheaume allowed two hits and no earned runs over three and two-thirds innings while striking out three.
The Coyotes split the four-game series with MCC two games to two, moving their overall record to 20-7 and a 6-2 conference record.
The Weatherford College softball team, ranked No. 20 in the nation, split a four-game series with No. 8 McLennan Community College Wednesday and Saturday.
WC took the first game of the series Wednesday, 6-5 in Waco. WC scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure the win.
Lilly Bean was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Jacinta also turned in a home run, knocking in two RBI.
Game two went to the Coyotes, 13-9. Jeanette Rios was 4-for-4 with a home run and a triple. Annabelle Guay hit two home runs, finishing 3-for-4 with three RBI.
MCC took both games at Stuart Field Saturday, 9-2 and 5-3.
Darlene Montoya was 2-for-3 with one run scored in the first game Saturday. Rios hit a home run.
In the final game Saturday, Charlee Horton hit a home run, going 2-for-4 with three RBI.
WC is 227 overall with a 9-3 conference record.
