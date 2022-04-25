Weatherford College swept North Central Texas College in a softball doubleheader Saturday at Stuart Field, 11-3 and 9-1.
Both games ended early—the bottom of the fifth inning in game one and the bottom of the sixth in game two—due to the run rule.
WC scored six runs in the second inning of game one, including a grand slam by Lencia Powell.
In game two, WC took the lead for good after a run scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third.
Charlee Horton hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth, capping a four-run inning. WC added a three-run sixth inning as Anabelle Guay hit another homer.
The Coyotes improved to 22-19 overall and 13-15 in conference play.
The final four-game series of the year against Temple College begins Wednesday at WC. The doubleheader begins at 1 p.m.
WC will host the Region V-North Softball Championship May 5-8 at Stuart Field.
The Weatherford College baseball team won against North Central Texas College Saturday in Gainesville, despite a strong comeback attempt by the Lions. The final score of the game was 6-4.
Weatherford took an early lead, scoring two runs in the top of the first. The Coyotes added four runs in the fourth and fifth innings, thanks to singles by Kooper Shook and Robin Villenueve and a sacrifice RBI by Cal Stark.
WC was up 6-0 until the bottom of the sixth when NCTC went on a run, scoring four. Weatherford was able to maintain their lead throughout the rest of the game, pulling out the 6-4 victory.
Coyote pitcher Jack Stroud earned the win, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out seven and walking zero. Grant Zwald recorded the last six outs to earn the save for Weatherford.
Shook was 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and two runs scored.
Weatherford is 31-16 overall and 12-12 in conference play. The Coyotes travel to Temple College on Wednesday and will return home to host the Leopards at Roger Williams Ballpark Saturday, April 30, for a noon doubleheader, the final home games of the season.
