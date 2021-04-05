Coyote baseball sweeps Ranger
The Weatherford College baseball team swept Ranger College in a conference doubleheader at Roger Williams Ballpark Friday, 5-1 and 10-2.
With the two wins, the Coyotes are now 18-4 at home this season.
Game one was scoreless until WC scored four runs in the fourth inning. Each team scored a run in the sixth inning as well.
Kade Bragg was influential over seven innings, giving up one hit with one run, two walks and eight strikeouts.
Weatherford’s Austin Green went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
WC scored seven runs in the first three innings of the second game.
Nathan Rooney was 2-for-2 with a home run and two runs scored. Brett Brown was 2-for-3 with an RBI, two walks and two runs scored.
The Coyotes improved to 23-13 overall and 9-7 in conference play. WC is tied for third in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference with Cisco College.
Weatherford travels to Hill College Wednesday and hosts Hill again in a Saturday doubleheader at 1 p.m.
WC softball splits with Ranger
Weatherford College and Ranger College split a softball conference doubleheader at Ranger Friday afternoon.
WC won the first game in a 15-10 slugfest. Five Coyotes homered in the game: Brooklyn Araujo, Prya Burns, Stephanie Jimenez, Haylee Villareal and Ayanna Williams.
Araujo was 3-for-5 with four RBI. Villareal went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Williams turned in a 3-for-4 performance with three RBI.
Ranger hit three home runs in game two, winning 8-5.
Araujo hit an inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning, knocking in three RBI in the process.
The Coyotes are 18-13 overall and 9-11 in conference play. They host Hill College Wednesday at Stuart Field in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
