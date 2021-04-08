The Weatherford College baseball team split a conference doubleheader at Hill College in Hillsboro Wednesday. WC won the first game 8-7 and Hill took game two 5-4.
Game one was scheduled to go seven innings, but a 7-7 tie wasn’t broken until a Hunter Rosson home run in the top of the ninth. It was WC’s third of the game.
Rosson went 2-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored. Jacob Guerrero was also 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.
Since game one went nine innings, the second game flipped to a seven-inning matchup. Weatherford took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but Hill put up five runs in the home half, including a walk-off, two RBI double by Raul Lopez.
WC starter Adrian Siravo struck out 12 batters, allowing just one hit and no runs over six innings.
Kameron Weil was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
The Coyotes are 24-14 overall and 10-8 in conference play. WC hosts Hill at Roger Williams Ballpark Saturday in a doubleheader that begins at 1 p.m.
