The Weatherford College baseball team began the conference season with a bang, sweeping Vernon College in four games Friday and Saturday.
WC won 4-0 and 8-7 at Roger Williams Ballpark Friday, and then enjoyed two run-rule victories at Vernon Saturday, 13-3 and 11-1.
In the first game Friday, John Breaux was effective on the mound for the Coyotes, allowing two hits over four and two-thirds innings, allowing no runs and no walks while striking out nine Vernon batters. Casen White hit a three-run home run in the second inning for Weatherford.
Hunter Rosson’s ninth inning walk with the bases loaded proved to be the game-winner in game two. Rosson was 3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored.
In Saturday’s first game, WC’s offense exploded with home runs from Josh Caraway, Devan Lindsey, Brandon Uhse and White. Bryce Hackett scattered five hits over five innings with two walks and four strikeouts for WC.
The Coyotes’ power at the plate continued in the finale, with a three-run homer from Rosson and a two-run shot from Uhse. Bryson Hudgens allowed five hits and no earned runs with zero walks and eight strikeouts.
WC is 15-8 overall and 4-0 in Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.