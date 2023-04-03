No. 17 Weatherford College has won seven games in a row after sweeping Vernon College in a baseball doubleheader at Roger Williams Ballpark Saturday, 10-1 and 11-3.
WC improved to 27-7 overall and 10-2 in conference play, remaining in first place in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
Weatherford had jumped to a 7-0 lead by the bottom of the third inning of game one. Kevin Duran was 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk and three RBI. Chase Pendley was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two walks.
Freshman Ryne Rodriguez earned the win, allowing two hits, one earned run and two walks over six innings while striking out eight.
In the second game, Jack Clark hit a solo home run in the first inning. A five-run fifth inning put the game out of reach for Vernon.
Robin Villanueve was 2-for-4 with three RBI.
Next, the Coyotes face North Central Texas College in a four-game series: Wednesday, April 5 in Gainesville and Friday, April 7 at Williams Ballpark. The Friday doubleheader begins at noon.
