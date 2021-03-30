After the regular season's conclusion this past Saturday, the first round of the postseason is set for the Weatherford College basketball teams.
The 2021 playoffs will be structured differently than in year’s past, with all Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Teams playing a conference tournament at home arenas across the conference, with the winner of the women’s and men’s tournament facing the winner of the Western Junior College Athletic Conference tournament on April 10 for an automatic nationals bid.
The Lady Coyotes will travel to Temple to face Temple College at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, in the tournament's quarterfinal round. WC is the No. 5 seed, and Temple is the No. 4.
In the men's bracket, the No. 6 seed Coyotes will travel to Waco to face McLennan, the three seed, at 7 p.m., also Wednesday.
The tournament has a single-elimination format, with semifinals for men and women taking place Saturday, April 3, and the conference championships Tuesday, April 6. In each case, the top seed will host. TSRNsports.com will livestream all tournament games on a pay-per-view basis.
The Coyotes finished the regular season strong with a 102-88 win Saturday at Temple College.
Aaron Heft poured in 31 points, making five of eight three-point attempts. Dillion Bennett added 18 points and 13 rebounds.
WC shot 58.7 percent from the field and 60 percent (nine of 15) from the three-point range.
The Coyotes are 10-12 overall with a 4-10 NTJCAC record. They finished the regular season, winning three of their last four games.
The Lady Coyotes lost a nail-biter at Temple, 83-82 Saturday. TC’s Starr Jacobs led all scorers with 40 points and 18 rebounds.
Jasmyne Robinson scored 30 points with eight assists for WC. Adela Valkova added 12 points and 12 rebounds.
WC was 14 of 16 on free throws, but Temple had many more chances at the charity stripe, going 27 of 33.
Weatherford is 13-7 overall and finished 9-7 in NTJCAC play.
