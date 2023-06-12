Weatherford College’s Dawson Gleaves won the first round of bull riding at the College National Finals Rodeo on Sunday in Casper, Wyoming. Gleaves turned in a 79.5 over two rides, 10 points ahead of the second-place competitor from Sul Ross State University.
With the first go victory, the Amarillo native won a scholarship from NIRA Alumni Inc.
Nicknamed “Sticky,” Gleaves earned a trip to Casper after finishing second in the Southwest Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA).
WC’s Zaine Mikita was scheduled to begin tie down roping on Monday and Jace Helton was up to begin in team roping Monday as well.All three will go again Tuesday.
The CNFR is held in the Casper Events Center. For the most up-to-date information, following Weatherford College Rodeo on Facebook.
