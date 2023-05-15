Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.