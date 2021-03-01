Both Weatherford College basketball teams outplayed Temple College Saturday in the Graber Athletic Center.
The Lady Coyotes came out victorious with a 76 to 69 win. Adela Valkova led the team with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jasmyn Robinson had 13 points, Diamond Sweats added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Adreanna Waddle contributed 9 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lady Coyotes made 53 percent of their shots from the field.
Starr Jacobs led Temple with 26 points and 11 rebounds.
The WC men won 81-79 with four Coyotes scoring in double digits. D'Michael Bellfield scored 18 points, followed by Dillion Bennett (14), Konnor Ross (14) and Aaron Heft (11).
As a team, the Coyotes made 57 percent of their shots from the field.
The Temple Leopards made 16 3-pointers and their top scorer, Aleu Aleu, contributed 19 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.