First-place Weatherford College increased its lead to five games in the conference baseball standings with two wins over Cisco College at Roger Williams Ballpark on Wednesday, 6-1 and 13-3.
Cisco had a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning in the first game, but WC put up six runs in the bottom frame to pull ahead for good. Robert Fortenberry pitched all seven innings, allowing four hits and one run while walking four and striking out four.
Chase Pendley had two RBI and Josh Zapata walked twice.
The Coyotes had another big sixth inning in game two, scoring eight runs. Robin Villeneuve added to his school-record RBI season total with three more, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Charlie Giese earned the win, scattering six hits over five innings with one earned run, one walk and two strikeouts.
The No. 13 Coyotes improved to 36-9 overall and 19-3 in conference play. Grayson College and McLennan Community College split a doubleheader in Waco Wednesday, giving WC a five-game lead over second-place MCC and six games over Temple College.
Weatherford travels to Cisco on Saturday and then hosts Grayson on Wednesday, April 26, in a noon doubleheader.
