The Weatherford College men’s golf team finished seventh at the Southwest Championship on April 13-14, the first half of qualifying play for the upcoming NJCAA Division I National Tournament.
Over three rounds as a team, WC shot 297-296-291 at The Hideout in Brownwood. Midland College won the tournament, one stroke better than runner-up Ranger College.
WC’s Gatlin Goad finished in a tie for 19th place out of 71 individuals. The Briscoe Fort Elliot product shot 72-73-74 to finish three over par. Midland’s Chris Waldrup won the tournament at nine under.
Weatherford’s Logan Moore tied for 28th at six over. Chris Choi tied for 41st at nine over.
WC and the rest of the region will finish the regular season at the NJCAA District II Championship at the Golf Club at Texas A&M in College Station on April 24-25. The top five teams from the combined two tournaments will earn automatic bids for the national tournament.
