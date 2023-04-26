The Weatherford College men’s golf team finished in sixth place out of 11 teams in regional qualifying play, a mere 12 strokes away from an automatic national tournament berth.
The second half of qualifying took place on Monday and Tuesday in the NJCAA District 2 Championship at The Bearkat Course, Sam Houston State University’s 6,943 yard-course in Huntsville.
WC finished the Huntsville event tied for sixth place with McLennan Community College at nine over par. Midland College won the tournament at 14 under.
Weatherford’s Samuel Benson improved every round and tied for seventh place individually, shooting 73-71-68 and finishing one under par.
Gatlin Goad shot 72-69-75 to finish tied for 21st.
This was WC’s second season back after a two decade absence. The Coyotes were ranked No. 16 in GolfStat.com’s national rankings released Wednesday. Midland was ranked No. 3, McLennan No. 6 and Ranger College No. 8 in the nation.
