The Weatherford College men’s golf team finished seventh at the Thunderbird Invitational on Feb. 24-25. The tournament was played at Rockwood Community Links, a par 72, 7,103-yard course in Hobbs, New Mexico.
Samuel Benson had the best individual finish for WC, tied for 13th out of 69 golfers at two under par. Benson shot rounds of 73 and 69.
New Mexico Junior College, the tournament host, won the event at 34-under par. NMJC’s Travis Robbie, Ranger College’s Nickie Kaajavirta and NMJC’s Matthis Lefevre tied for the individual championship at nine under.
The Coyotes will next travel to The Happening March 5-7 at The Golf Club at Texas A&M in College Station.
