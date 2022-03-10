Weatherford College and Grayson College split a baseball doubleheader Wednesday in Denison, the first conference games of the 2022 season.
Grayson won game one 3-1 on a walk-off two-run home run by J.D. Gregson in the bottom of the ninth inning. It was Gregson’s only hit of the game.
WC starting pitcher Jack Stroud had an outstanding outing, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out 10.
Noah Boughton and Kam Weil were each 2-for-4 at the plate.
The Coyotes won game two 4-3. A Cal Stark RBI single in the top of the eighth gave WC the go-ahead run.
Adrian Siravo earned the win, going five innings and allowing four hits, three earned runs and three walks with five strikeouts.
Austin Green walked three times in the second game and four times in the doubleheader.
WC, ranked No. 13 in the latest NJCAA national poll, is 16-5 overall. Grayson is 11-6.
The Coyotes face the Vikings again at Roger Williams Ballpark Saturday in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
