Weatherford College’s offense put on a show at North Central Texas College on Wednesday, winning 22-2 and 15-4 and hitting 15 home runs in the process.
Jack Arthur and Robin Villenueve pulled off something rarely seen in any level of baseball. In the first and second innings of game one, Clark (hitting third) and Villenueve (hitting cleanup) hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in succession. The score was 17-1 in the top of the second.
Arthur finished the game 3-for-5 with six RBI and five runs scored. Villenueve was 3-for-4 with three RBI and four runs scored.
Louka Daoust added two home runs and three RBI.
WC added five more home runs in the second game. Dayton Tockey knocked in five RBI, going 2-for-3 with a homer and two runs scored. Villeneueve had another dinger and three RBI, going 2-for-3.
Charlie Giese struck out seven batters and gave up three hits and no earned runs in four and a third innings.
Villeneuve tied the school record for home runs with 16 so far on the season.
The Coyotes, ranked No. 16 in the country, improved to 29-7 overall and 12-2 in conference play. WC has a three-game lead on Temple College for first place in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings.
WC hosts NCTC on Friday for a noon doubleheader at Roger Williams Ballpark.
