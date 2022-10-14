In three close sets, Vernon College swept Weatherford College in a conference volleyball match Thursday, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20.
The loss dropped WC to 16-7 overall and 8-2 in conference play. Fortunately for the Coyotes, Hill College lost at Temple College Thursday, so Weatherford and Temple remained tied for first place in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
WC’s Selanny Puente registered 11 kills and five digs at Vernon. Abby Folson had 20 assists and three digs. Meagan Ledbetter totaled 15 digs.
The Coyotes will travel to Hill on Tuesday. The only remaining home match for WC will be Tuesday, Oct. 25, against Temple College beginning at 5 p.m.
