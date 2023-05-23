In a live-streamed broadcast Tuesday morning, the National Junior College Athletic Association released seedings for its Division I World Series, and Weatherford College is the fourth seed in the upcoming 10-team tournament to determine a national baseball champion.
WC (50-9) will face No. 7 seed Delgado Community College at Sam Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colorado, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. The double-elimination tournament continues through Friday, June 2.
Delgado, located in New Orleans, has a 45-11 overall record after winning the South Central District championship Sunday. This is the Dolphins’ sixth trip to the JUCO World Series and their first since 2016.
This is Weatherford’s first trip to Grand Junction, having won the Region V Tournament title at Roger Williams Ballpark on Tuesday, May 16. The Coyotes are on an 18-game winning streak.
All of WC’s World Series games will be broadcast on the college’s radio station, 102.5 and 88.5 FM “The Coyote,” as well as on the station’s free smartphone app and webpage (wc.edu/thecoyote).
A live video stream is also available at njcaa.org/network. Day passes for the NJCAA livestream are $10, and tournament passes are $30.
Weatherford was ranked No. 5 in the nation in the latest NJCAA poll released May 15. Delgado was No. 11.
For more information on the tournament, go to jucogj.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.