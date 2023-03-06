Carter Smith’s story about getting hooked on softball is simple.
“I started playing when I was four and I wasn’t good at soccer or basketball, so I stuck with softball and volleyball and ultimately liked softball more,” the Weatherford College sophomore outfielder from Rowlett said.
Smith continued playing volleyball and ran track through her sophomore year of high school. Then, her family moved, and she focused only on softball — a move that paid off as she is now with one of the state’s most renowned junior college programs.
And, as of the writing of this article, Smith was a big part of the Coyotes’ success this season. They stood 13-4 and Smith was batting .379.
As with most good hitters, Smith has a knack for keeping her eye on the ball. She only struck out five times this season and only 10 since becoming a Coyote.
“As a leadoff hitter I really like to get the team going every time I get up to bat, and I feel like a lot of pitchers have the mindset of wanting to get ahead in the count, and I love to take that away from them,” she said. “I often swing at the first strikes that come my way, so I don’t get down in the count.”
And when she does get on base, though not a power hitter, she can easily turn a single into more bases. She has 18 stolen bases, leading Region V through March 1. That’s good for seventh in the country among NJCAA Division I players.
“I can make an easy routine play for defenders more challenging with my speed — and possibly get more errors on the defense,” she said.
As for the secret to such a high base stealing success rate, she said the secret is mentality.
“Thinking no one can throw you out and trying to prove that every game, I think it makes me run faster,” she said.
After transferring from Community High School, a 4A program, Smith played at the state’s highest prep level at 6A Rockwall. After several years of what she called a “third-round curse,” she helped them reach the state tournament, which presented another special moment.
“We got to graduate on the field because we were in Austin during the normal graduation,” she said.
She is also the first member of her family to play college sports. She is in general studies at WC but plans to study to be a speech pathologist with children on the autism spectrum as she advances.
“Anyone who knows me knows I love to talk, so I thought I’d put it to use and help others and be someone who makes an impact on young kids’ lives,” she said.
As for hobbies, she chuckles and says, “Who has time?
“I go to school, go to practice, do homework, and go to sleep early,” she said with a smile.
While she has not decided where she wants to play next, she wants to continue playing after her time as a Coyote. She said she is planning multiple visits to the University of Minnesota soon.
But wherever she goes, one thing she will always have, she said, is a good mental attitude.
“If you have a chance to go in and play, take advantage of the opportunity,” she said. “Always be a good teammate, you never know who is watching.”
