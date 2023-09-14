Weatherford College freshman Ibrahim Gonzalez turned heads in the prestigious World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Baseball World Cup held Aug. 31 to Sept. 10. The left-handed pitcher represented Puerto Rico in the 10-day tournament held in Taipei City, Taiwan.
Gonzalez went 2-0 with a 1.50 earned run average. He allowed seven hits, six walks and just two earned runs over nine and one-third innings while striking out 15.
Puerto Rico finished fifth in the 12-team amateur tournament. Japan took the championship; the USA finished fourth.
