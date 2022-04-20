A Weatherford College baseball player is facing disciplinary action after attacking an opposing batter Wednesday afternoon.
The Coyotes were facing North Central Texas College when a Lion batter knocked a home-run in the top of the sixth and, after rounding third base, was charged and tackled by the WC pitcher, according to video of the incident.
“We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today,” said Jeff Lightfoot, WC head baseball coach and assistant athletic director. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”
Weatherford College is investigating and the athlete will face potential disciplinary action from the Office of Student Services up to and possibly including expulsion, according to a press release. The Weatherford College Police Department is also investigating.
After the incident, umpires suspended the game until further notice. Lightfoot noted that the player in question did not have any previous incidents.
