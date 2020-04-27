It took a worldwide pandemic to stop Weatherford College from sending representatives to the College National Finals Rodeo this season.
The Coyotes had qualified competitors in the annual event in Casper, Wyoming, each of the past 15 years—and odds are they would have had qualifiers this season, had the season been allowed to play out as normal.
However, like all other college sports, the end to the rodeo season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, since there is no CNFR this year, the Coyotes can extend their streak of appearances in the event when it does take place again, hopefully in 2021. Also, like other sports, rodeo competitors have been allowed an extra year of eligibility should they want to return.
Among those not returning, however, is sophomore Lane Cooper, who was set to compete in his third consecutive CNFR this year (WC rodeo participants have three years of eligibility) along with fellow sophomore team roper Blake Bentley.
“I’m really going to miss being a Coyote at WC. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunities that this college and rodeo program has offered me, and I will appreciate it forever,” Cooper said. “I want to thank Coach Johnny Emmons and President Tod Allen Farmer for everything they have done.”
When the season was shut down, Cooper and Bentley were leading the Southwest Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association standings in team roping (Cooper header, Bentley heeler).
“It’s disappointing for all involved,” Emmons said. “It’s very disappointing after all the hard work and preparation to just have it canceled. But we’ll keep going, keep working at it and be ready to go when it’s time.
“I think it keeps it (the streak) alive. Lane and Blake are the Southwest Region champs after placing at all six rodeos. It’s no one’s fault we had a national emergency that canceled the CNFR.”
The top two teams overall and the top three individuals in each event qualify annually for the CNFR. The WC men’s team was fourth in the region and the women sixth when the season ended.
While Cooper and Bentley were regional champs, several others stood to move into qualifying position had the season continued:
• Freshman Hadley Miller was fourth in bull riding
• Freshman Thane Lockhart was fourth in tie-down roping
• Freshman Kodey Hoss was fourth in goat tying
• Sophomore Sara Jo Angelone was seventh in breakaway roping
