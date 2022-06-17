Weatherford College’s Chance Thiessen set a College National Finals Rodeo tie down roping record with a 7.3 Thursday in Casper, Wyoming.
It’s the second CNFR record in WC history; Casey Tew broke the team roping record with Keely Bonnet of New Mexico Junior College with a 3.8 second run in 2016.
Thiessen, an Elk City, Oklahoma native, was in 16th place in tie down roping after Thursday’s round. Cash Enderli was in ninth place after posting a 13.1.
WC’s Jace Helton and Cisco College’s Riley Kittle maintained their second place status in team roping. After three rounds, the pair has qualified for the championship round Saturday night.
Brie Wells also maintained second place and qualified for the finals, tied with a competitor from Texas A&M University.
In goat tying, Kodey Hoss moved from second place to third. She trailed a McNeese State University athlete by only 0.2 seconds and will compete Saturday. WC’s Kristin Reaves will compete Friday night.
Bradi Good moved from fourth to fifth place in barrel racing and also qualified for the finals
