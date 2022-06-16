Three Weatherford College athletes sat in second place in their respective event standings after the third round of the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, Wednesday.
WC’s Jace Helton and Cisco College’s Riley Kittle jumped from 17th place to second in team roping after a 6.0 Wednesday, their best round of the rodeo.
Brie Wells was tied for second overall in breakaway roping after the round. Her 2.5 moved her down from the top spot but within 0.5 of the leader going into the championship round Saturday.
In goat tying, Kodey Hoss maintained her second-place status with a third-round 6.3. She has been consistent throughout the CNFR with rounds of 6.4, 6.4 and 6.3.
Barrel racer Bradi Good moved from tenth to fourth overall with a 14.32 in the third go. She trails two athletes tied for second by only 0.03 seconds.
Cash Enderli sat in seventh overall in the tie down roping competition after a third round 13.1.
