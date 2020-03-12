Weatherford College’s Stephanie Jimenez has been named the Softball Position Player of the Week by the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference for the week of March 1-7.
The sophomore third baseman from Huntington Park, California, blasted three home runs and drove in seven last week for the Lady Coyotes. She also hit .571 for the week.
The Coyotes’ next home doubleheader is Saturday, March 14, starting at noon at Stuart Field. Find the latest schedule online at wcathletics.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.