The coaches of the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference have named Weatherford College’s Selanny Puente as one of two winners of the Volleyball Players of the Week Award for Oct. 2-8.
Puente, a 6-foot-4-inch middle blocker from the Dominican Republic, hit an impressive .429 through seven sets, averaging 2.6 points per set with 15 kills on only 28 attempts. She added six blocks as well.
The other Player of the Week for Oct. 2-8 was Makenna Gantt of Hill College, a Bridgeport High School graduate.
Puente is the third WC player to win the award this year. Meagan Ledbetter won for Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 and Brooke McHale won for Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.
