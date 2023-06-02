Weatherford College’s Trent Sorey took the first-ever college division championship title at the National Finals Steer Roping in Clarendon on Monday night.
Sorey held first place in the first and with a 12.4, tied for third in the second round, dropped to 10th in the third round, and was able to secure the national title with a fourth-place finish of 18.6 in the championship round with a total score of 61.6.
As steer roping is not part of the College National Finals Rodeo, this event was created to host a competition for a national championship. Sorey was one of five WC rodeo athletes represented in the 22 qualifiers at the event.
Sorey received a first-round champion buckle and a saddle for his national championship win.
A Season Championship buckle in memory of Mike Brown, longtime WC rodeo coach, was also presented to Chisum Allen from Sul Ross University.
Cash Fretwell, Tyler Espenson, Caydem Harmon and Catcher Gasperson also represented WC in the steer roping event.
