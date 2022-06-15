Weatherford College’s Brie Wells moved into first place in breakaway roping after Tuesday’s round at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.
Wells, a Weatherford resident, jumped to first after a 2.5 in the third go. She led the second-place competitor from Tarleton State University by 0.2 seconds in the average.
Bradi Good was tenth in the event after a 13.1 in the third go.
In barrel racing, Good had a 14.7 Tuesday, putting her in 15th place. She led the event after the first round Monday.
Kodey Hoss sat in second place in the goat tying competition after the third go. She turned in a 6.1 Tuesday and only trails the first-place athlete from McNeese State University by 0.2 seconds.
The Weatherford women’s team dropped from a tie for first place to seventh with a total of 118.3 points. There are 29 women’s teams at the CNFR, led by Southwestern Oklahoma State University (215) and Texas A&M University in second (170).
On the men’s side, Cash Enderli sat in fifth place in tie down roping after a 13.1 Tuesday.
WC’s Jace Helton and Riley Kittle of Cisco College turned in a 9.9 in the second go-round of team roping. The duo is in 17th place overall.
The CNFR continues through Saturday at the Casper Events Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.