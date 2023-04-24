Weatherford College rodeo’s regular season wrapped up at the Tarleton Stampede in Stephenville Saturday night, and WC’s streak of sending athletes to the national finals extended to 19 years.
After 10 rodeos, the Southwest Region’s top three in each category advance to the College National Finals Rodeo to be held in June in Casper, Wyoming.
Bull rider Dawson Gleaves went into Saturday night’s finals as the event leader and held on with a great ride in the final action of the night, taking the event title and punching his ticket to Casper. The Amarillo native finished second in the region.
Tie down roper Zaine Mikita of Byers, Colorado, also finished second in the region and will advance to the CNFR. Both Gleaves and Mikita are first-time nationals qualifiers.
Jace Helton, the 2022 team roping heeler national champion, is also heading back to Casper for the third consecutive year. Helton finished fourth in the region and due to NIRA’s qualification as “next in line”, he is being paired with All-Around champion Quade Hiatt from West Texas A&M in the team roping.
In other results from Stephenville, Travis Staley won second in tie down roping. Jett Stewart and Cashton Weidenbener finished second overall in team roping and Trent Sorey and Cash Fretwell were fourth.
Sorey took fifth place in steer roping; Raesh Casebolt was sixth.
The CNFR will be held June 11-17 at the Casper Events Center.
