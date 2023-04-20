Weatherford College softball’s winning streak reached four games with two wins at Cisco College on Wednesday, 17-7 and 9-0.
WC, ranked No. 17 in the nation, improved to 35-10 overall and 20-6 in conference play, one game behind second-place McLennan Community College.
Averie Gunther had a strong game one at the plate, going 5-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored. She also earned the win in the pitcher’s circle, scattering eight hits over four and a third innings with six strikeouts and no walks.
Charlie Horton had four RBI on a 2-for-4 performance with a home run and three runs scored.
Amelia Hatthorn threw a shutout in game two, allowing just three hits, no runs and one walk over six innings with five strikeouts.
Jacinta Fonoti went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run.
The Coyotes face Cisco again at Stuart Field on Saturday, April 22, in a noon doubleheader.
